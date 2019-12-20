WWE News: Bobby Lashley has a message for Rusev ahead of his wedding with Lana

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 20 Dec 2019, 09:19 IST SHARE

Lana and Bobby Lashley

This past week, WWE taped the Christmas special edition of RAW, which saw Lana announcing that she and Bobby Lashley will be married in a week. Now, WWE has officially announced that Lana and Lashley will get married on the December 30th episode of Monday Night RAW.

Following their surprise engagement on this week's Raw, The All Mighty and his ravishing lady love decided via Twitter that they don't want to wait until the New Year to tie the knot and will instead say their vows on the Dec. 30 Raw — WWE's final show of 2019.

Also read: Bayley breaks character and praises SmackDown Superstar

Lana posted a tweet soon after, and stated that she can't wait to walk the aisle as Mrs. Lashley. Bobby posted a response to Lana's tweet, and invited the WWE Universe to his wedding on December 30th. Lashley also took a jibe at Rusev and said that he'll save a seat for the Bulgarian Brute. Check out the tweets below:

You’re all cordially invited to attend our wedding Monday, December 30! No better way to close out the year than watching us say “I do”...@RusevBUL I’ll save you a seat!



Can’t wait for it to be officially official @LanaWWE 💋 #RAW https://t.co/FStEiJwqr1 — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) December 19, 2019

Although it has been slammed by the WWE fans for weeks on end, the Lana-Lashley-Rusev angle has been bagging huge numbers on WWE's social media handles, and is doing its job of making people talk about it. It would be interesting to see how the wedding turns out and how Rusev plays into the mix as we bid goodbye to 2019.