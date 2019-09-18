WWE News: Bobby Lashley posts cryptic tweet about his return

Set for a quick return?

Bobby Lashley has been out of action for some time now, and it looks like he's ready for his return! The former Intercontinental champion posted a cryptic tweet that hinted at the same.

Lashley, who hasn't been in action since July, teased his return by posting a 'loading' gif.

Lashley was last seen on Monday Night RAW when he took part in the 10-man battle royale. That came just 2 weeks after he was driven through the LED wall in the July 1st episode by Braun Strowman.

Talking about the LED wall segment, the Moster Among Men said: “We got so much mileage out of that little spot and sparked that fire of 'Oh my God! This is real! That was not supposed to happen!' So many people were freaking out like, 'That was an accident!' That's what I love about this business and industry is that it is my job to suspend your disbelief.”

During his absence from WWE in the last 2 months, Lashley has undergone surgery as well. Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported a few weeks back that the former UFC star got his elbow fixed during his time off. Reports claim that he needed bone spurs removed from the elbow.

Pro Wrestling Sheet also reported last month that Lashley was not going to return any time soon. The predicted timeline for his return was November, but it looks like he is ready to make a quick comeback.

With the WWE Draft taking place next month, it will be interesting to see who picks Lashley. Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown will need some top heels and ‘The All Mighty’ could easily be one of them.

However, with Baron Corbin and The OC already on RAW, SmackDown is likely to be the place for Lashley. There is very little chance of him moving to NXT, which becomes a live 2-hour show from tonight on the USA Network.

