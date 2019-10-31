WWE News: Bobby Lashley talks about the recent changes in his persona, compares himself to Val Venis

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 30 // 31 Oct 2019, 02:09 IST

Bobby Lashley with Lana

TV Insider interviewed Bobby Lashley ahead of the WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view to discuss his rivalry with Rusev, on-screen relationship with Lana, dream match with Brock Lesnar, and a lot of other topics.

Bobby Lashley will be representing Team Flair as they take on Team Hogan at Thursday's Crown Jewel event. You can get a preview of the show on the latest episode of Dropkick DiSKussion where Sportskeeda Wrestling's Gary Cassidy talks about Crown Jewel with the seven-time Emmy Award winner, Scott Stanford.

Becoming a professional wrestler

Before his transition to pro-wrestling, Bobby Lashley experienced a notable amateur career. In the interview, he pointed out the difference between professional and amateur wrestling and how he had to modify his tactics.

I'm still trying. It's hard for me. I came from a world of amateur wrestling. It was always shut up and train. The last thing you would want to do is anything else. Everything else was shut up and train. When I first came into this world, it was more hardcore. That fighting style was real, and I fit right in. Coming back this time, there are so many different characters, and people are talking about entrances and costumes.

His return to WWE

The Almighty shocked the WWE Universe with his return after last year's WrestleMania and since then he has been a mainstay of RAW. While discussing his second run in the promotion, Lashley mentioned that he wanted to fight with Brock Lesnar immediately after his return but WWE didn't approve it.

The former Intercontinental Champion went on to reveal how frustrated he was over the things WWE wanted him to do and what eventually changed his mind.

I was like, 'Where is Brock? Sign us up. Let's do this. Let's fight.' They were like, 'No, we need you to dance on Instagram. We need you to tell a joke. We need you to look sloppy and do some different things. Sing on TV. Make out with this lady.' All these things they want that are different. I didn't understand it for a long time, but I do now. Just to see me open up where people can relate to you and get behind you. People can get behind you or against you, but they know who you are.

Comparisons with Val Venis

Bobby Lashley discussed the challenges of being a modern era WWE Superstar, who needs to have different layers in his gimmick to deliver a successful storyline.

Advertisement

In order to be a performer and maybe take on that next role in acting, you have to have different layers.

The Almighty also disclosed how he used to be "one-dimensional" and that his on-going program with Lana and Rusev is adding further layers to his persona. The task isn't too smooth but Lashley is confident that his character can be as popular as that of Val Venis from the Attitude Era days.

Doing a role that is so dramatic, love scenes. It's taking some getting used to... I might be the next Val Venis. It is a different style for me.

In case you are not aware, the gimmick of Val Venis was based on an adult movie star.

