WWE News: Bobby Lashley vs Sami Zayn is made official for Money In The Bank

Lashley's first pay-per-view singles match in more than a decade is now official.

Bobby Lashley and Sami Zayn will collide at Money in the Bank

What's the story?

Bobby Lashley will square off against Sami Zayn next month at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view after weeks of awkward interactions between the duo.

In case you didn't know...

Bobby Lashley made his return to the WWE the night after WrestleMania last month and after his storyline with Braun Strowman came to an end, Lashley caused Sami Zayn to miss The Greatest Royal Rumble when he was diagnosed with vertigo. Zayn decided to pick fault with Lashley on the interview that he conducted on Raw where he opened up about his three sisters.

Sami then invited the three women to Raw, but the women were portrayed by men who went on to attack Lashley when he made his way out to the ring to end what was a horrific segment.

The heart of the matter

The issues between Zayn and Lashley came from out of nowhere, but the duo was part of a tag match that also included Strowman and Kevin Owens back at Backlash and Lashley's team picked up the victory.

After Zayn apologized to the WWE Universe for his part in one of the worst segments in Raw history last week, before he revealed that the stars that he spoke to last week weren't Lashley's real sisters. Lashley came out to thank Zayn before the former NXT Champion revealed that he would be facing him next month at Money in the Bank.

Zayn and Lashley have had issues ever since The Dominator returned to WWE, could this match finally mark the end of their problems?

What's next?

There are still two more episodes of Raw before Money in the Bank on June 17th and the build-up to this match will definitely continue throughout.

Author's take

Bobby Lashley hasn't been given the boost that he needed when he returned to WWE last month but this could be the feud that allows him to make the impact that he requires. Sami Zayn is already a star waiting to happen, but this feud has allowed him to prove that he also has skills on the mic. It will definitely be an interesting showdown since this could easily be seen as the match that no one actually wanted.

