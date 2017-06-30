WWE News: Bobby Roode wants to face John Cena at WrestleMania

Will The Glorious One get a chance to take on The Face That Runs the Place?

What’s the Story?

NXT Champion Bobby Roode did an interview with Jamie Welton and Peter Kimber of the Card Subject to Change Podcast and discussed his transition in NXT. During the interview, Roode said he would like to face John Cena at WrestleMania.

In case you didn’t know...

Roode rose to fame in the professional wrestling world for his time in Impact Wrestling and would remain with the company for 12 years before departing in 2016. Roode would sign with the WWE in April of 2016 and would go on to win the NXT Championship by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura at NXT Takeover: San Antonio.

The heart of the matter

Roode was asked about wrestlers he would like to face in a ring alive or dead, he mentioned his love of Mr. Perfect Curt Henning and how he’d have loved to face the Hall of Famer if he was still alive.

“One of the main reasons that I got into the business was I’m a huge fan of Curt Hennig, Mr. Perfect. I have like 12 hours of Curt Hennig footage that I watch all the time. So if there’s probably one guy that I would have loved to have just met it would have been Curt Hennig”

He went on to talk about the present-day opponents he would like to face and said that Cena would be a dream opponent for him.

“If you’re talking about potential matches that I would love to have, that’d probably be John Cena at WrestleMania.”

What’s Next?

Roode is still the NXT Champion and doesn’t seem like he’ll lose the championship anytime soon, so don’t expect the Glorious One to cross paths with The Face That Runs The Place until Roode debuts on Raw or SmackDown.

The WWE hasn't had a current NXT Champion debut on the main roster since Kevin Owens in 2015, so it's likely that Roode will lose the championship before he debuts on the main roster.

Author’s Take

Roode facing Cena could be a great match and hopefully, fans will get to see it sometime soon.