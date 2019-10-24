WWE News: Booker T comments on the chances of Randy Orton joining All Elite Wrestling

Arunava Ghoshal

Randy Orton

In a brand new episode of The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T weighed in on the controversies regarding Randy Orton's latest Instagram post. He not only spoke highly of The Viper but also commented that Randy Orton should continue with WWE despite the rumors of him joining All Elite Wrestling next year.

Randy Orton's Instagram post

Randy Orton's recent Instagram post turned into a major talking point for the fans of pro-wrestling. In that update, the former WWE Champion was looking at an "Elite Level" sign and he also tagged Luke Harper, The Revival, Elias and Riddick Moss. The mention of the current AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and Cody Rhodes made it clear that The Viper was referring to the All Elite Wrestling promotion.

It was interpreted as a sign that Randy Orton wants to join Tony Khan's wrestling company along with the performers that he had mentioned. Interestingly, his contract with WWE expires in the summer of next year, which makes the theory of him jumping ship more believable.

Booker T's comments

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke highly of The Viper in the latest edition of his podcast.

He's an elite-level player. I always say it. Randy Orton is an elite wrestler. He is an elite Superstar. He is my guy.

One thing about Randy, he has always been a rebel. He has always been a guy that walks to the beat of his own drum, you know what I mean. If anybody wants to do something crazy, it would be Randy. Don't catch Randy Orton in the airport and ran upon him and ask for an autograph, you know, the guy, he is little on the edge. A lot of guys over there are on the edge. Look at Jon Moxley, he was on the edge.

Although Randy Orton joining All Elite Wrestling will not surprise Booker T but he doesn't consider it to happen.

I think Randy Orton is safe and he's been taken care of very well in WWE.

Booker T concluded the session by quoting the 'Macho Man' Randy Savage and reminded the fans how to expect the unexpected in the world of pro-wrestling.

