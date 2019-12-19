WWE News: Booker T considers RAW Superstar to be a "special talent"

Arunava Ghoshal

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T

In this week's episode of WWE Backstage, Booker T, Renee Young, Christian, and Ember Moon discussed the aftermath of Sunday's TLC pay-per-view and what went down on Monday Night RAW, especially during the six-man gauntlet match.

WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth, Matt Hardy, Akira Tozawa, Ricochet, Humberto Carrillo and Andrade fought each other in the gauntlet match on RAW to determine the next challenger for Rey Mysterio's United States Championship. Unfortunately, that contest ended chaotically when Andrade laid out Carrillo before the final round.

Speaking about this, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T surprisingly went on to praise the former NXT Champion for what he had done and termed him a special talent among the main roster Superstars.

"Andrade is a special talent. He is what we call unique. When you watch a guy like that go out in the ring and do his work, sometimes you're really not sure what you are seeing.

"But at the end of the day, Andrade, his career is going to be made in the middle of the ring and what he does for the fans and that's giving those guys moments, moments that they are going to remember for the rest of their lives."

Andrade is undoubtedly one of the best wrestlers on the main roster of WWE but what he did on RAW may turn out to be detrimental for him. The former NXT Champion now has two targets on his back, Humberto Carrillo and the United States Champion Rey Mysterio, and it will be interesting to see how he and Zelina Vega tackle both of them.