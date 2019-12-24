WWE News: Booker T reacts to Rusev doing the Spinaroonie on RAW

Dec 24, 2019

Dec 24, 2019 IST SHARE

The Spinaroonie got a loud pop from the fans on RAW

On tonight's Christmas special episode of Monday Night RAW, Lana announced that she will be marrying Bobby Lashley next week. Later in the show, Rusev came out and faced No Way Jose. Before the match began though, Rusev cut a promo and made it clear that he is not upset over the Lashley- Lana marriage. He added that the best gift he could give Lashley is Lana. Rusev then made quick work of Jose and pinned him for the victory after hitting a Machka Kick. Following the win, Rusev performed the Spinaroonie to a loud pop, and left to the back with The Conga Line.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T took to Twitter soon after, and posted a gif, reacting to Rusev performing the Spinaroonie. Check out the tweet below:

The Spinaroonie was made popular by Booker T during his stint as an active wrestler. The move always used to garner a good pop from the live crowd, and was even used as a comedy bit in dark segments on WWE TV. Rusev looked incredibly happy in tonight's RAW segment, but no one had expected him to perform a Spinaroonie of all moves! It would be interesting to know why Rusev decided to use the move all of a sudden, and whether he will keep using it henceforth.