WWE News: NXT Superstar upset at not being invited to Bobby Lashley and Lana's wedding

Abhilash Mendhe

Dec 24, 2019

Lana and Bobby Lashley

As announced by Lana on the Christmas special edition of Monday Night RAW, she will be officially marrying Bobby Lashley on the December 30 episode of the show, which will also be the final RAW of 2019. Lashley had recently posted a tweet inviting everyone to the wedding, and took a shot at Rusev by stating that he will save a seat for The Bulgarian Brute.

Lashley's former manager Lio Rush has now put up a tweet directed towards Lashley, and it seems like Rush isn't thrilled with not being invited to the wedding next week on RAW. The former Cruiserweight Champion stated in the tweet that he heard that the wedding is next week, and added that he still hasn't received an invitation. Rush finished off by asking Lashley to call him. Check out the tweet below:

Hey @fightbobby , just checking on you big man! Heard the Wedding’s next week. Still didn’t get an invite 🥴. I’m sure that’s just a mistake though right? Anyways call me! 🗣🗣🗣 — 11:11 OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) December 24, 2019

Last year in September, Rush became Bobby Lashley's manager. The duo soon got into a rivalry with Finn Balor, which culminated in an Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 35. Lashley lost the match, and Rush was removed from WWE TV following the April 15 edition of RAW. After a sabbatical that lasted several months, Rush returned to NXT and soon became the NXT Cruiserweight Champion by defeating Drew Gulak. He held the title for 63 days before dropping it to Angel Garza.