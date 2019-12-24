WWE News: Former World Champion says Big E will hold the World title someday

Big E

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently appeared on CBS Sports "State of Combat" podcast, and discussed a wide range of topics. The New Day member made a bold statement in regards to Big E's future, and said that it's just a matter of time before he carries the top title.

"I think that when you talk to E, he's very modest about it. He says he just shows up to work and does what he's supposed to do. I think we all know, and we wouldn't be having this conversation if we didn't know E's potential to be able to carry the load.

"He's phenomenal on the mic, he's funny, he can be intense, he's well-spoken. He's just an all-around good dude. I think it's just a matter of time. When the time is right, he will definitely be somebody that can take the bull by the horns and lead the charge."

Big E, before moving up to the main roster, held the NXT title on one occasion. Although he has accomplished a lot during his stint on the main roster, he hasn't held the WWE Championship yet. It would be interesting to see how WWE goes ahead with a Big E main event run, if the promotion decides to do so in the near future.