WWE News: Booker T talks about fight with Guardians of the Galaxy, star Batista and his foray into politics

Booker T threw his hat in the ring to run for mayor in Houston for November 2019

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer, and former 5-time WWE Champion, Booker T, talked to Hannibal of The Hannibal TV recently in an interview.

Booker T was receiving the Lou Thesz Hall of Fame Award and talked about being honoured to receive it, as well as his fight with Guardians of the Galaxy star and former World Heavyweight Champion Batista, and his own foray into politics.

In case you didn't know...

Booker T's infamous fight with former WWE star with Batista is one that most wrestling fans know about. The two were said to have real-life heat, which led to them coming to blows backstage.

Booker T is rumoured to have come out on top in their confrontation, although confirmed details are not known to this date.

Since retiring from active wrestling, Booker T has been a colour commentator, as well as a brand ambassador for WWE.

In 2016, Booker T announced that he planned to run for Mayor of Houston in the 2019 election.

The heart of the matter

Booker T talked about helping out kids with his foundation, and helping them with their schooling, the same schooling that he had lacked growing up.

He said that he had his name in the hat for mayor of Houston, Texas. He said that there were many obstacles and 'landmines' that he had to get past.

He mentioned his chequered past and said that he wanted to make a difference. However, his past life was an open book for anyone to look into.

Booker T is not the only WWE star to have ventured into politics, with WWE's favourite demon, Kane, having won the race to become the mayor of Knox County earlier today after defeating his opponent, Linda Hayley, by a margin of almost 2-1.

Booker T also talked about his infamous fight with Marvel Cinematic Universe's Guardians of the Galaxy star, Batista, where he said that the two had put their differences aside a long time back.

"In combat sports, there's always gonna be testosterone. Men a lot of times don't agree with each other and that's all it was. It was a disagreement. Him and I, we settled our disagreement. If I saw him today, he'd get a big hug and I'd say, 'What's going on?' You know?"

What's next?

Booker T was presented with the Lou Thesz Hall of Fame award. He will look to run for mayor of Houston in November of 2019, and join his friend and former colleague, Glenn 'Kane' Jacobs, as one of the WWE stars to have a successful political career.

You can see the interview here:

What do you think of Booker T's chances as a future mayor of Houston? Do you think that he and Batista have put their differences aside? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

