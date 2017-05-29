WWE News: Booker T to do commentary on Raw through the summer

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion will be doing commentary on Raw for the rest of the summer.

Booker will be doing commentary on Raw through the summer

What’s the story?

Brad Gilmore, who hosts a podcast with Booker T, took to Twitter and stated that the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion would be doing commentary on Raw for the rest of the summer. He was originally supposed to be a part of the announce team for just six weeks in order to allow David Otunga to shoot for a film titled ‘Katrina’.

Booker T just said he will be on #RAW announce table until the end of the summer! That's GOODT news! pic.twitter.com/yLX6Xx1dA4 — Brad Gilmore (@bradgilmore) May 28, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Booker was an important part of the WCW roster during the Monday Night Wars. He signed with the WWE after Vince McMahon emerged victorious in the ratings war and purchased WCW. In the years that followed, he feuded with the likes of The Undertaker and Triple H, establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with.

Moreover, he won quite a few titles along the way. In 2007, Booker left the WWE and joined TNA. After an eventful stint in the Nashville-based promotion, he returned to the WWE in 2011 as a commentator and part-time wrestler. A few years later, he became a commentator/panellist on a full-time basis.

The heart of the matter

Gilmore posted on Twitter that Booker—who had initially joined the Raw announce team for six weeks—would be doing commentary for the rest of the summer. According to NoDq.com, Otuga—who was busy shooting for a movie—will return to WWE programming as part of the Kickoff panel at Extreme Rules where he’ll be seen alongside Renee Young and Peter Rosenberg.

What’s next?

Booker will be entertaining fans with his energetic commentary style on Raw while Otunga will make his presence felt at Extreme Rules which takes place on June 4, 2017.

Author’s take

Booker is a talented commentator. His energetic commentary goes a long way in adding a new dimension to the in-ring action. This will certainly come as welcome news to the WWE Universe.

