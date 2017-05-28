Ranking the most likely winners of the Extreme Rules fatal 5-way

Which Superstars are most likely to challenge Brock Lesnar for his Universal Championship?

by Brandon Carney Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2017, 15:22 IST

Finn Balor and Roman Reigns have a great chance to walk out of Extreme Rules as number one contender

Extreme Rules is set to feature one of the most entertaining main events in recent years. Raw will be sending out five of the biggest stars in WWE to compete in the same match and determine the first challenger for Brock Lesnar’s Universal title.

Every Superstar in it has a case to be number one contender. Each one has held one of WWE’s top titles at one time or another, with Joe having been NXT champion, Rollins being NXT and WWE champion, Reigns and Wyatt being WWE champion, and Balor being the first ever Universal champion.

So there’s clearly a worth cast of Superstars vying to challenge the Beast Incarnate. But still, as always, some candidates are more worthy than others. For some guys, it may just not be there time. For others, they may just not be as realistic of a challenger to Lesnar as others.

That’s why this list is going to rank the Superstars in this match from least to most likely to win. So, who could we see taking on Lesnar for the Universal title, and who stands virtually no chance? Let’s get into it.

#5 Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe makes his way to the ring at WWE Payback

For Samoa Joe, this is just a case of wrong place, wrong time.

Joe vs. Lesnar is a dream match for a lot of people. It would be a clash of two titans who have no problem hitting their opponents as hard as possible. They make every match feel brutal and realistic, so it would be a treat to see them face off against each other some day.

But that day will likely not be anytime soon. Since coming to the main roster, Joe has gained little to no momentum. Hopefully, it’s just a matter of time before he’s booked a little better, but so far the former NXT champion has fallen into the background a bit.

If Joe somehow managed to win this Sunday, it wouldn’t be a shock because he lacks the talent. He has all the talent in the world. It would just be a shock that WWE suddenly decided to make him relevant despite losing most of his important matches since being called up.

A win for him would feel awkward and out of place right now. Joe absolutely has what it takes to challenge someone like Lesnar in the future, but it’s going to take a little time before he feels credible enough on the main roster to do so.