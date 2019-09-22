WWE News: Brad Pitt on potentially getting in the ring

Brad Pitt jested about not wanting to wrestle, but looks forward to attending a WWE event as a spectator

Cathy Kelley recently interviewed popular Hollywood movie star Brad Pitt, in lieu of the latter's promotional tour for his new sci-fi movie "Ad Astra".

Pitt notably asserted that he'd be open to the idea of potentially attending a WWE event, but would prefer to be a spectator rather than an in-ring performer.

WWE once again helps mainstream pop culture stars reach a broad audience

For several decades, professional wrestling had been viewed as a niche sports/entertainment industry, with relatively negligible impact on the mainstream pop culture realm.

Nevertheless, with Vince McMahon propelling professional wrestling to the next level with respect to global brand value and popularity, the WWE now attracts a wide variety of mainstream artistes as well as audiences.

Brad Pitt jokes about not wanting to wrestle, but is open to attending WWE shows as a fan

WWE on-air personality and interviewer Cathy Kelley noted that; Brad Pitt's "Ad Astra" co-star Liv Tyler often attends WWE shows with her children, whenever the promotion puts forth events in her town.

On that note, Kelley asked him whether he'd attend a WWE event, in response to which Pitt explained that he's surely open to the idea.

Furthermore, when Kelley probed as to whether he'd consider participating in a WWE event as a performer, Pitt jested that it'd be a disaster if he did that -- adding that he'd like to attend WWE events as a spectator, not a performer. Pitt stated --

"Oh, you're talking about actually getting in and fighting? Hell no...No. I'll come...I'll be a participant, no? I'll spectate on that. Can you imagine? What a disaster. Oh, my God!"

Brad Pitt's highly-awaited science fiction movie released on September 20th, 2019, and also stars Liv Tyler, Ruth Negga, Tommy Lee Jones, and Donald Sutherland.

With WWE SmackDown Live's upcoming move to the FOX network, fans can expect an increase in notable celebrity appearances on WWE programming in the days to come.

