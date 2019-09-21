5 Storylines for Braun Strowman before the end of 2019

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 981 // 21 Sep 2019, 07:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Braun Strowman could be in for a roller-coaster ride for the rest of 2019

Braun Strowman is one of the most popular WWE Superstars today, but has, unfortunately, time and again come up short in the proverbial ‘big matches’.

The Monster Among Men once again failed to capture the WWE Universal Championship, losing a hard-fought battle to reigning champion Seth Rollins.

Now although Strowman has often stated, in multiple out-of-character interviews, that he isn’t too worried about winning titles in WWE and is more than secure with his place in the company; one can’t help but notice the absence of World Championship gold on his resume.

Will Strowman finally break through the glass ceiling, and capture a World Title in the WWE? Honestly, he should!

Today, we take a special look at the potential storylines WWE has likely planned for Braun Strowman before the end of 2019…

#5 Braun Strowman could interfere in the Hell in a Cell match between Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt

Braun Strowman could start his quest of reinserting himself into the Universal Title picture at Hell in a Cell

Frankly speaking, it’d be safe to say that most pro wrestling purists wouldn’t be pleased if this were to happen. But based on the WWE’s recent booking patterns, there is indeed a very real possibility that Braun Strowman could interfere in the Hell in a Cell match between Seth Rollins and The Fiend, Bray Wyatt.

After all, Wyatt’s character is at its best right now, and putting the Universal Title on The Fiend would surely be a smart booking decision. However, Vince McMahon, Paul Heyman as well as the other creative folks in the WWE, have often resorted to the strategy of serving the audience with something completely different than what's expected.

As I’d noted earlier, Strowman failed to beat Rollins in their Universal Title match at the Clash of Champions PPV (September 15th, 2019), and given The Monster Among Men’s history with former Wyatt Family brethren Bray Wyatt, an outside interference courtesy Strowman could be on the cards at Hell in a Cell (October 6th, 2019).

Advertisement

It’s essential to note that in this case, I’m addressing the possibility of Strowman attacking Wyatt – preventing the latter from winning the Universal Title – leading to a rivalry between The Monster Among Men and The Fiend…

1 / 5 NEXT