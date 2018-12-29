×
WWE News: Brand new moniker for Daniel Bryan revealed

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
News
1.16K   //    29 Dec 2018, 11:52 IST

The champ is going by a new name
The champ is going by a new name

What's the story?

He used to be the leader of the 'Yes' movement when he was the hottest babyface in WWE. But now, Daniel Bryan has gone heel and thereafter dubbed himself 'The Planet's Champion'.

Bryan used this new moniker during a promo he cut at a WWE Live Event. Thank you Wrestling Inc. for the quote.

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Bryan went heel right before Survivor Series, when he captured the prestigious WWE Championship. He defeated former WWE Champion, AJ Styles, with a low blow.

As a result of this, Bryan has undergone a complete shift in character and questioned the WWE Universe and their objectives, dubbing them fickle. A known champion for the environment, Bryan has made 'the preaching' a part of the promos he cuts on SmackDown Live.

As Bryan has reiterated time and again, the 'Yes Movement' is dead.

The heart of the matter

At a live event in Baltimore, Maryland, Daniel Bryan became enraged when the crowd chanted 'Yes!' This is what he said to them:

You people used to revere the old Daniel Bryan. You used to love the old Daniel Bryan but the old Daniel Bryan is dead. Shut up! I did not give you permission to say 'Yes!

Bryan would then go on to say that the 'People's Champion' is no more. He called himself 'The Planet's Champion' during this promo:

I am not here to please you people. I am no longer The People's Champion, I am The Planet's Champion. I'm out here to defend the planet from you idiots, every single night, and I don't care if it's AJ Styles, I don't care if it's John Cena. Tonight, I am going to prove why I am The Planet's Champion.
What's next?

Daniel Bryan attacked R-Truth on last week's show. One wonders if there's going to be a match between the two, in coming weeks Even Mustafa Ali is at odds with the reigning and defending WWE Champion.

Do you like Daniel Bryan's heel turn at all? Sound off in the comments.



Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
