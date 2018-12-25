WWE News: Brand new titles announced on RAW

What a great announcement this is for the WWE Women's Division

What's the story?

On the Christmas Eve edition of RAW, the WWE Universe finally got what they wanted from Santa Claus. Only, in this case, it was Vince McMahon dressed as Santa Claus, making the announcement.

The historic Women's Tag Team Championships have been announced by Santa Claus/Vince McMahon for 2019. What a great year this will be for the women's division of WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Over the years, women's wrestling has grown from what was a sideshow, to a featured attraction. The women of WWE have achieved many firsts in 2018 from the first ever Women's Royal Rumble to the first ever Women's Elimination Chamber match, to their very own pay-per-view entitled Evolution.

And now, it's time for the Tag Team titles. Bayley has been vocal about the women having their own titles, so that it gives the women not in the title picture something to do on the show. The titles have been teased on several occasions in the past.

The heart of the matter

Vince McMahon made three announcements on RAW this week. In addition to the Women's Titles being debuted, he also announced that Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre would face off in a steel cage match next week, and the return of John Cena.

The wrestling world seemed thrilled with the announcement from Santa. Many members of the SmackDown locker room teased their contention for these titles as well:

What an #IIconic announcement!! I know of 2 women who have had this goal together since they were 18 years old... what do you say @PeytonRoyceWWE ... want to make history?? 💃🏻💃🏻 #WomensTagTeamChampions https://t.co/7wepr0OO81 — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) December 25, 2018

And so did the teams on RAW:

No other teams get excited because the first #WomensTagTeamChamps are going to be the #RiottSquad https://t.co/EOZ0wlillv — Sarah Logan (@sarahloganwwe) December 25, 2018

“It’s not a dream anymore, it’s worth fighting for”. And we did, we will, and we won’t stop. #WomensTagTeamChampionships pic.twitter.com/0QIrkpCgjm — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) December 25, 2018

What's next?

It's not been announced which brands these titles will be specific to, come 2019. One would assume that such information would be made clear as time passes. Once again, we would like to wish each of our readers a very Merry Christmas!

Who should be the first Women's Tag Team Champions? Sounds off in the comments below.

