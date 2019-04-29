WWE News: Brand new WWE PPV confirmed, epic name revealed

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.22K // 29 Apr 2019, 23:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE Stomping Grounds.

What's the story?

WWE's itinerary just got added with another new PPV as The Tacoma Dome has announced the WWE Stomping Grounds show, which is scheduled to take place on June 23rd, 2019.

The arena's website has even advertised one big match featuring Roman Reigns.

In case you didn't know...

It was reported earlier this month that WWE had filed for a trademark on the name 'Stomping Grounds'. It was initially rumoured to be a weekly studio show for Fox Sports 1. The reports emerged after Triple H had confirmed plans of the company working on a show that could air on the FS1 network after SmackDown officially shifts to its new home in October later this year.

Considering the name, Stomping Grounds always sounded like a PPV and our predictions have indeed come true.

The heart of the matter

As revealed first via a video package on Tacoma Dome's Facebook page, WWE Stomping Grounds - which has been listed as a PPV - will take place in June at the arena in Tacoma, Washington.

You can check out the video below:

It should be noted that Backlash was originally slated to take place during the specified time frame. However, Backlash was later said to be cancelled owing to the next Saudi Arabia show, which is earmarked for the first week of June.

It does seem like WWE has merely renamed Backlash to Stomping Grounds. We could be wrong here, though, as the company can always squeeze in Backlash for a further date.

Advertisement

In any case, Stomping Grounds looks like a good show on paper as most of the top names have been advertised to appear. Here is the official advertisement released by the Tacoma Dome:

WWE Stomping Grounds Pay Per View announces the Tacoma Dome event with a chance for fans to see – ROMAN REIGNS VS. RANDY ORTON PLUS, UNIVERSAL CHAMPION SETH ROLLINS AND THE NEW DAY’S WWE CHAMPION KOFI KINGSTON PLUS MANY MORE FAVORITE WWE SUPERSTARS Tickets start at $25 and go on sale Friday, May 3 at 10 am at the Heritage Bank Box Office at the Tacoma Dome and ticketmaster.com.

Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton is the advertised match while Braun Strowman, AJ Styles, Charlotte, Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, and Becky Lynch have all been featured as part of the promotional poster.

This should be good!

What's next?

As is the case with every show, the card is subject to change and could see many alterations and additions as we get closer to the PPV.

For now, we'd have to wait for WWE to put out an official statement regarding the brand new PPV.