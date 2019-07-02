×
WWE News: Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley possibly severely injured after explosions backstage

Anirban Banerjee
OFFICIAL
News
2.55K   //    02 Jul 2019, 06:04 IST

Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman
Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman

What's the story?

Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley were set to face each other in a Falls Count Anywhere match on WWE RAW. They opened the show with the expected brutality from such a match, but what happened next was not something that anyone expected.

Strowman and Lashley were wrestling backstage when they went through the wall into the electrical area. There were several explosions following which both Superstars were left lying there while the backstage staff tried to get things back in control.

In case you didn't know...

Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley have been engaged in a feud for a long while now. Strowman and Lashley were in an arm wrestling match a few weeks back. When Strowman won, Lashley attacked him. The two have been facing each other for a while, including even in a Tug of War segment.

The two were facing each other on RAW tonight in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

The heart of the matter

Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley were brawling through the crowd as Superstars usually do in a Falls Count Anwhere Match. However, things went very wrong very fast, as it appeared that Strowman charged at Lashley.

They went through the panels on the stage, and straight into the backstage electrical area. Immediately after that, there were several explosions backstage, as it appeared that both Superstars were engulfed by them.


After they were put out by the backstage staff with fire extinguishers, things seemed extremely bleak.


Advertisement

Neither men were moving and after a long time, they were put on stretchers and taken out via ambulances. Both men seemed severely injured.


What's next?

It appears that both WWE Superstars have been taken away to a medical facility to be treated. While the explosion was obviously planned, this seems to be heading in a direction to build their feud further.

WWE Raw Bobby Lashley Braun Strowman
