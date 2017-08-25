WWE News: Braun Strowman celebrates a huge milestone in his career

Congratulations to the monster among men!

He's still not finished with all of us!

What's the story?

It is impossible to imagine the landscape of Raw without the 'Monster Among Men' leading the charge, during this day and age. Here's the shocking bit. For all that he has achieved, Strowman has only been on the main roster for two years. Strowman took to Instagram and celebrated his achievement.

In case you didn't know...

Strowman did not arrive from the indies but instead was chosen to be a part of WWE because of his Strongman background. He made his main roster debut in 2015, on August 24, when he aligned himself with The Wyatt Family and took out Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose. He embarked on a solo run after the first brand split last year, and since then has worked his way up to main event status, almost immediately.

The heart of the matter

The caption says it all, really. Many people doubted Strowman when they first saw him and thought that he would just be a failed giant, because of just how green he was. With hard work, perseverance...not to mention the right booking decisions, Strowman has made himself the most valuable performer, maybe in the entire Raw brand, over time.

Because of the kind of reactions he gets, we are certain that he is destined for great things. Imagine how much further he can go in the coming years, based on just how much he's achieved in such a short span of time, in WWE.

What's next?

Braun Strowman battles Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship in the main event of No Mercy next month. Based on how dominant Strowman looked when the beasts collided at SummerSlam 2017, expect this to be a slobber knocker.

Author's take

Braun Strowman has been the most improved professional wrestler in WWE, this year. He moves more effortlessly than any big man did, perhaps in the history of the promotion, since its very inception. We hope he can be the next breakout star for the company, and kickstart a new wrestling boom.

