Braun Strowman News: Strowman gets a new look ahead of WWE TLC (Video)

Will Braun Strowman be fit in time for TLC?

What's the story?

Braun Strowman is still scheduled to face the acting General Manager of Monday Night RAW, Baron Corbin, at WWE TLC. Stephanie McMahon has already announced that Corbin's future hangs in the balance this Sunday, with a win for Corbin meaning he will be named the permanent General Manager of WWE RAW.

Braun Strowman is still fighting to be fit for TLC this Sunday with WWE reportedly having a backup plan in place if Strowman doesn't make it. Strowman shared a video of himself changing up his look at the barber ahead of WWE TLC.

In case you didn't know...

Braun Strowman recently had elbow surgery for bone spurs last month. He was written off WWE television ahead of surgery following a brutal attack at the hands of his opponent of Sunday, Baron Corbin, and his lackeys Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre.

Strowman later appeared in a video on RAW ahead of surgery, warning Corbin of dire consequences when he finally returned to full fitness. He also added that he was taking his time because his doctor had never performed surgery on an elbow as big of his.

The feud between Corbin and Strowman started when Corbin cost the "Monster Among Men" his match against Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel by striking Strowman in the back of the head with the title belt before the match had even begun.

The heart of the matter

Braun Strowman shared a video of him getting ready for WWE TLC this weekend with a visit to the barber. You can check out the full video below:

What's next?

The big question going into WWE TLC concerns whether Strowman will be fit enough to perform. As of now, it also looks like Strowman is pencilled in to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble.

What do you think of Strowman's new look? Sounds off below, folks.

