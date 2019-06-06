WWE News: Braun Strowman gives his honest opinion on Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House

Bray Wyatt introduced Braun Strowman to WWE's main roster

What's the story?

Speaking in a recent interview with Wrestling Daze, WWE Superstar Braun Strowman discussed Bray Wyatt’s ‘Firefly Fun House’ segments and a possible reunion with former tag team partner Nicholas.

In case you didn't know…

One night after SummerSlam 2015, Braun Strowman was introduced to the WWE Universe as the “Black Sheep” of The Wyatt Family.

He followed Bray Wyatt’s orders, along with Luke Harper and Erick Rowan, over an 11-month spell before breaking out as a singles Superstar in July 2016 after the WWE Draft.

While Strowman has made his way higher and higher up the WWE ranks since 2016, Wyatt had a difficult 18 months after his 49-day reign as WWE champion came to an abrupt end against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 33.

Following eight months away from WWE television, “The Eater of Worlds” returned to Raw in April 2019 as the host of what appeared to be a children’s television show, ‘Firefly Fun House’, and he promised that he is no longer a “bad guy”.

Wyatt’s character has taken several dark twists in recent weeks, notably when he donned a creepy mask and referred to himself as “The Fiend”, and the former Wyatt Family leader is often one of the most talked-about WWE Superstars after Raw airs.

The heart of the matter

Braun Strowman had this to say when asked for his opinion on Bray Wyatt’s drastic transformation:

“At first I think it was a total reaction of everyone going, ‘What is going on? What has Bray Wyatt done now?’, but now it’s starting to come full circle and I’m excited to see the man come back. And you never know, he might be standing across the ring from the monster he made.”

Regarding his former tag team partner Nicholas, who was 10 years old when he teamed with Strowman to win the Raw Tag Team titles from The Bar at WrestleMania 34, the Greatest Royal Rumble winner said:

“We talk here and there. I saw him backstage at WrestleMania. It’s always good to see Nicholas, he’s doing really well, he’s getting way up in his belts in karate and stuff. You never know, in a couple more years, I might call him back out there and help pass some hands – and possibly feet – out.”

What's next?

Braun Strowman will face Bobby Lashley at WWE Super ShowDown on June 7, while Bray Wyatt’s ‘Firefly Fun House’ segments look set to continue.