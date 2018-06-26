WWE News: Braun Strowman injured at WWE live event

Here's what happened to Braun Strowman at the RAW event.

Johny Payne SENIOR ANALYST News 26 Jun 2018, 01:35 IST 4.45K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Braun Strowman is regarded as one of the toughest individuals on the WWE roster today

What’s the story?

Braun Strowman appeared at WWE’s RAW-branded house show (June 24th, 2018) and seemed to be dealing with a facial injury.

Strowman was reportedly bleeding from the nose, however, continued to interact with the WWE Universe at the event.

In case you didn’t know…

Braun Strowman, whose real name is Adam Scherr, has performed for the WWE since 2014, and is regarded as one of the promotion’s top Superstars today.

Strowman has previously competed as a pro-strongman and is highly-qualified in the world of sports outside the WWE as well—what with “The Monster Among Men” being no stranger to the blood, sweat, and tears that are prerequisites for full-contact sporting competition.

The heart of the matter

The WWE put forth a RAW-branded live event in Anaheim, California on June 24th—featuring several top Superstars from the red brand, who performed for the fans in attendance in addition to interacting with the attendees at the event.

Nevertheless, the professional wrestling community has now been set abuzz by speculation that Braun Strowman may have been dealing with a facial injury at the event.

Strowman was seen making his way down the entrance ramp, clutching at his nose while walking toward the ring.

Furthermore, the belief is that Strowman’s nose was indeed bleeding, however, the RAW Superstar subsequently stopped the bleeding and continued interacting with the fans.

As of this writing, it’s unknown as to what led to Strowman to hurt his nose or what exactly was the cause behind the bleeding—with neither the WWE nor Strowman providing a statement regarding the same.

What’s next?

Braun Strowman now holds the WWE Men’s Money In The Bank briefcase, and is expected to eventually cash it in for a shot at the WWE Universal Championship that is presently held by Brock Lesnar.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts expect Strowman to refrain from cashing in his contract before the WWE’s SummerSlam PPV that takes place in August.

Per general medical guidelines, a broken nose—a leading cause behind its bleeding—heals within a span of 3-4 weeks.