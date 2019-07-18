WWE News: Braun Strowman makes a big announcement on his WWE future

Braun Strowman and Vince McMahon.

What's the story?

Braun Strowman took to his Instagram handle to announce that he has signed a new four-year contract with the WWE.

The Monster Among Men put WWE over as the greatest promotion in the world while also sounding optimistic about his future with the company in his announcement.

In case you didn't know...

After pursuing a career as a Strongman, Strowman - real name Adam Scherr - was signed by the WWE in 2013 and was sent to the Performance Center for training and development.

He made his official in-ring debut at an NXT live event in December of 2014 in a winning effort against Chad Gable. Strowman was fast-tracked to the main roster as part of the Wyatt Family, with whom he made his debut in the big leagues on the August 24th episode of Raw to attack Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns.

The Black Sheep, as he was known back then, became the muscle of Wyatt's twisted troupe. He was separated from the Wyatt Family when he was assigned to Raw as part of the 2016 WWE Draft. Strowman's singles career got off to an impressive start as he squashed countless enhancement talents to put together an undefeated streak.

Despite having one of the most violent feuds in recent memory against Roman Reigns as well as his unsuccessful pursuits of the Universal Championship, Strowman lost considerable momentum as WWE never really went all the way with the Monster Among Men from a booking standpoint.

As things stand, Strowman recently picked up a big win over Bobby Lashley at Extreme Rules in a Last Man Standing match and seems to be on course towards regaining his footing in the company.

The heart of the matter

Braun Strowman announced on Instagram that he has put pen to paper for a 4-year deal with WWE. Here's Strowman post that also includes a promising caption:

As Tom Colohue had exclusively reported, Braun Strowman is in line for another monster push. Paul Heyman, the new Executive Director of Raw, wishes to go back to the roots and build Strowman up as the Monster he was originally intended to be.

What's next?

The future certainly looks bright for WWE's version of The Hulk. If it all goes according to plan, Strowman could very well become the best big man in WWE history in the coming four years itself.

