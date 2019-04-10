WWE News: Braun Strowman makes a devastating debut on SmackDown Live after WrestleMania

Braun Strowman on SmackDown Live

It appears that the Brand Split does not exist until the WWE SuperStar Shakeup takes place next week. The WWE roster members have been taking part on both RAW and SmackDown Live as and when required at this point. The latest of these are Braun Strowman who made quite the impact when he made his debut on SmackDown Live after WrestleMania as a singles competitor.

Samoa Joe had come out to send a message to R-Truth on SmackDown Live this week. He interrupted Carmella and R-Truth, to attack Truth and clear the ring. He then sent a message to the backstage WWE Superstars saying that he was ready to take out anyone and everyone as and when required.

However, whatever he was expecting, he was not expecting what he got.

The familiar theme rang out, as Braun Strowman's roar sounded on SmackDown Live for the very first time. He made his way down to the ring and started to attack Samoa Joe.

Strowman had Samoa Joe lined up for a Running Powerslam, but the United States Champion was able to get out of dodge fast, as he left the ring very fast.

Strowman also left the ring afterwards, meeting the new Women's Tag Team Champions the IIconics on the way out.

At the moment it looks like there is not a WWE Brand Split, as the Superstars of both rosters have been turning up on both shows. Strowman was only the latest in a long line of WWE Superstars to do so.

WWE might solidify the Brand Split again next week when they have the WWE SuperStar Shakeup.

As for Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe... that might be a feud we get down the line if they are on the same brand. Samoe Joe has seemed unstoppable, taking out both Mustafa Ali and Rey Mysterio in a matter of moments when he faced them, but his United States Championship may be in danger if Braun Strowman is focused on it.

