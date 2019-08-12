WWE News: Braun Strowman praises Bray Wyatt's work in WWE

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST News 145 // 12 Aug 2019, 10:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

"The Monster Among Men" leaned on the Wyatt Family early on in his WWE career.

What's the story?

Two of the most unique Superstars in all of pro wrestling are Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. The two former members of the Wyatt Family are unlike any other wrestler on the planet. While speaking with Sky Sports, Strowman heaped a large amount of praise on his former stablemate, calling him a unique talent.

In case you didn't know...

While the Wyatt Family did have a run in NXT, Strowman did not. He debuted on RAW without having appeared in NXT but was an instant hit. His size, speed, and athleticism for a man of his size set him apart from other big men in wrestling.

Once the group split up, Strowman became an attraction due to his ability to pull a truck or tip over an ambulance. Wyatt recently returned with a new persona and an alter ego, The Fiend.

The heart of the matter

Since he was placed in the hands of veterans upon his main roster debut, Strowman has a lot of people to thank for helping him acclimatize to the life of a WWE Superstar. He leaned on the Wyatt Family while in return, he gave them an even bigger sense of awe due to his sheer size and power.

His debut during an ongoing feud between the Wyatt Family and The Shield tipped the scales in the favor of the Wyatt Family, and it even gave Roman Reigns another enormous wrestler to work with.

With the help he initially received from the members of the Wyatt Family, Strowman has nothing but praise for help he was given right away on the main roster.

"They threw me in with those guys because not only are they unbelievable hands, they'd been in the business for a very long time and they took me under their wings."

Strowman also learned about the other side of the coin of being a WWE Superstar regarding character work. Learning under one of the best characters of all time helped him craft his own persona that we now see on RAW weekly.

"Morale's down when Bray's not around," Strowman said. "The work he does in the ring and on the mic and character-wise, there's nobody who can match up to him."

What's next?

Bray Wyatt is one of the most creative and innovative stars currently in pro wrestling. Since Strowman was basically a rookie learning under the veteran quarterback that was Wyatt, it's no surprise to hear him praise the man who now portrays The Fiend.