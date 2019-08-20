WWE News: Braun Strowman reacts to his Raw Tag Team Championship win with Seth Rollins

Soumik D FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 70 // 20 Aug 2019, 12:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins won the Raw Tag Team Titles in historic fashion

On this week's edition of Monday Night Raw, Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins shocked the entire WWE Universe when they won the Raw Tag Team Championships from The O.C. in the main event of the evening.

Strowman has now taken to Twitter and has reacted to his and Rollins' historic title win.

The O.C. as Raw Tag Team Champions

Since reuniting with AJ Styles on Monday Night Raw, the duo of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have undergone a major change in their WWE careers, as the former three-time IWGP Tag Team Champions once again found themselves at the peak of the Raw Tag Team Divisions along with the likes of The Usos and The Revival.

At WWE Extreme Rules, AJ Styles, accompanied by Gallows and Anderson, defeated Ricochet to win the WWE United States Championship for the third time in his career, as the trio formerly known as The Club established themselves as heels once again.

On June 29 episode of Raw, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows won the Raw Tag Team Championships on behalf of The O.C. as they defeated The Usos and The Revival and in doing so, all three members of The O.C. were crowned champions.

Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins- The new Raw Tag Team Champions

Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins shocked the entire world when they won the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships despite the numbers game being against them, as they were lined up against The O.C. in the main event of Raw on 19th June, 2019.

With their title win, Seth Rollins is once again a Double Champion in WWE as he is currently in possession of the Universal and Raw Tag Team Championships. This is also the third time in Rollins' career that he has had the privilege of becoming a Double Champion in WWE.

As for Strowman, who is now a two-time WWE Raw Tag Team Champion having previously won the title with Nicholas at WrestleMania 34, The Monster Among Men took to Twitter and has reacted to his win with Seth Rollins.