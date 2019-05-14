WWE Raw Spoiler: Braun Strowman replaced in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match

Looks like Braun Strowman will not be getting another chance to win the Universal Title anytime soon

What's the story?

Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw has already been pre-taped in London, England and is also the go-home show for the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

As per compared to last week, the WWE Universe in the UK have definitely been treated to a far better show and there has also been another major change in this year's men's MITB Ladder Match line-up as well.

In case you didn't know...

WWE has already lined-up a stacked match card for this year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, given the number of title matches they've already added to the show. As all of the company's major titles, including the Universal Championship, WWE Championship, United States Championship, and both of Becky Lynch's Championship belts will all be defended on the main card.

In addition to that, both the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Matches are also two particular contests fans might be looking forward to given the amount of talent that will be on show in both these matches.

The likes of Finn Balor, Ricochet, and Drew McIntyre will have the chance to make history, whereas, superstars such as Alexa Bliss, Naomi, and Bayley could be in for a future shot at the Raw or the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The heart of the matter

This year's Men's Money in the Bank ladder match featured former winner Braun Strowman, who was added as one of the eight competitors the match and having won the MITB briefcase last year, Strowman was certainly going to be one of the favorites to win this year's match as well. However, 'The Monster Among Men' has now been replaced at the very last minute by his arch-rival Sami Zayn.

A singles match between Zayn and Strowman was on schedule for tonight's Raw, with the latter's MITB spot on the line and following an interference from Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre, Zayn surprisingly picked up the win over Strowman and replaced him in this year's men's ladder match.

#Raw #Rawspoilers #WWELondon #WWE



ZAYN PINS STROWMAN!



The numbers game proves too much as McIntyre and Corbin continue the assault, giving Zayn the assist.



Sami Zayn replaces Strowman at MITB on Sunday! — Matty Paddock (@MattyPaddock) May 13, 2019

Here is the confirmed line-up for the men's MITB Ladder Match:

Sami Zayn

Ali

Ricochet

Finn Balor

Drew McIntyre

Randy Orton

Baron Corbin

Andrade

What's next?

The Money in the Bank pay-per-view takes place on the 19th of May and from here onwards, it will be interesting to note if WWE makes any further changes to the final match card for the show or not.