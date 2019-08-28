WWE News: Braun Strowman responds to rumors of facing The Fiend at Hell in a Cell, Wyatt replies

Braun Strowman (left) and Bray Wyatt during their early days as part of The Wyatt Family

The Golden 1 Center's official Twitter handle recently sent out a tweet claiming that 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt will be challenging for the Universal Championship at this year's Hell in a Cell.

Braun Strowman, who is set to challenge Seth Rollins for the title at Clash of Champions, responded to the tweet this morning but since then, the current Raw Tag Team Champion has been put on notice by Wyatt himself.

Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman's history in WWE

On the RAW after SummerSlam 2015, former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt introduced Braun Strowman to the WWE Universe for the very first time, as the latter made his debut as part of The Wyatt Family.

Through his tenure as a member of The Wyatt Family, Strowman pledged his alliance to the faction's leader, as Wyatt engaged himself in feuds against the likes of The Undertaker, Roman Reigns, and Kane.

In 2016, The Wyatt Family ignited a feud with The New Day and eventually defeated the trio of Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods at Battleground 2015. Shortly afterward, at the 2016 WWE Draft, The Wyatt Family disbanded once again when Bray Wyatt and Erick Rowan were drafted to SmackDown Live, whereas, Strowman separated himself from the group and remained on RAW.

The Fiend puts Braun Strowman on notice

This past week on Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins officially accepted Braun Strowman's challenge for the Universal Championship, as the current RAW Tag Team Champions get set to battle it out among themselves at Clash of Champions.

Within hours, Golden 1 Center sent out a tweet claiming that at Hell in a Cell, 'The Fiend' is all set to challenge the man who walks out with the Universal Championship on the 15th of September.

The Monster Among Men had an interesting response to the tweet, as he pointed out that he is all but willing to "teach the teacher" if he and Wyatt eventually lock horns at Hell in a Cell.

If the student has to teach the teacher then so be it!!!! He can get these hands like anybody else. #LetTheGamesBegin #MyDoorsOpenComeOnIn — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) August 28, 2019

Wyatt took note of Strowman's response and had a bold reply for his former protege. Check it out below:

Lol. Come teach me baby boy. I love you , I’ve never lost to Seth, and I don’t care if I die. Literally. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 28, 2019

When is Clash of Champions?

WWE Clash of Champions is set for 15th September, 2019 and as of now, it looks like Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins will headline the show for the Universal Championship.

