WWE News: Seth Rollins to defend Universal Championship against Braun Strowman at Clash of Champions

Soumik D FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 122 // 27 Aug 2019, 06:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins will be defending the Universal Championship at Clash of Champions

In a backstage segment on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, a Universal Championship match between current champion Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman was made official for the upcoming Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

How things unfolded between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman?

At SummerSlam 2019, Seth Rollins shockingly won the WWE Universal Championship for the second time by defeating Brock Lesnar in the main event of the pay-per-view. Having lost the title to Lesnar at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view in the first place, this was the second time in 2019 that Rollins had defeated Lesnar after having beaten the latter at WrestleMania 35.

In the aftermath to SummerSlam, two weeks ago on RAW, Seth Rollins faced A.J. Styles in a barnburner of a match, however, the newly crowned Universal Champion found himself in a heap of trouble when he was outnumbered by The O.C. With Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows laying down a brutal assault on Rollins, 'The Monster Among Men' Braun Strowman surprisingly turned up and made the save.

The following week, with Strowman eyeing Rollins' Universal Championship, the duo challenged and shockingly won the RAW Tag Team Championships from the team of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

Rollins vs Strowman set for Clash of Champions

On tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman were involved in a backstage interview with Sarah Schreiber when The Monster Among Men finally laid down the Universal Championship challenge to Seth Rollins for Clash of Champions.

Rollins, without any second thoughts or hesitation, agreed to put his title against his current tag team partner and within minutes, WWE confirmed the Universal Championship match between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman for Clash of Champions.

When is Clash of Champions?

WWE Clash of Champions is scheduled to take place on the 15th of September, 2019 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!