WWE News: Braun Strowman shares outrageous idea that was rejected

This was truly ring-shattering!

In an interview with GameSpot, Braun Strowman recounted a Battle Royal idea that was rejected by WWE. Most WWE fans are aware that he likes to flip stuff, which is a recognized trait of his character. Strowman said he pitched an idea where he lifted the ring and eliminated the other competitors.

Braun Strowman currently holds the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships alongside Seth Rollins. This is not the first time that Strowman has won the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship; he famously won the tag titles at WrestleMania 34 with Nicholas, a young fan in attendance.

During the interview, Strowman provided an update on his former tag partner saying that he's in school right now and that he is just being a kid. He did hint that a reunion could be in the works in the future.

Strowman said that outside of WWE, he was a very different person. He said he enjoyed the comedic side of his character, especially when he could do it on the show.

He also went into details about his pitch that was rejected by WWE.

"I've pitched a couple of times in battle royales where I come out of nowhere and lift up the ring and dump everybody out of the ring before, so that I think would be a fun one."

"I don't think there's much left to flip unless I ripped a whole roof off the stadium or something like that. I think I've destroyed about everything they've put in front of me. And Lord knows I'm glad I don't have to pay for all the stuff that I break."

While Braun Strowman's idea may sound over the top, it's not as outlandish as some rejected ideas by other WWE Superstars. Will Strowman turn on Seth Rollins in the future? Only time will tell.