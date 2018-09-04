Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Braun Strowman issues warning as he vows to "smash" The Shield

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.13K   //    04 Sep 2018, 21:47 IST

<p>
The Shield and Braun Strowman have history

What's the story?

The ending of last night's Monday Night Raw saw The Shield get a taste of their own medicine when a good portion of the Raw roster surrounded and ambushed The Hounds of Justice, laying them out to end the show - and one Superstar has threatened to end The Shield for good, The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

Last night's Raw kicked off with The Shield being arrested after they came to the ring to confront the newly formed alliance of Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, with the reasoning for the arrest being that the Hounds of Justice incited a riot, which saw the entire Raw roster trying to separate the six men.

The trio of Rollins, Ambrose and Reigns, though, would not let being charged with a litany of crimes stop them from returning to the red brand later in the night with a stolen police van as their vehicle to save Finn Balor from the wrath of Ziggler, Strowman and McIntyre. But their heroics would be halted very quickly, as you can see below.

The heart of the matter

Braun Strowman has taken to Twitter in a furore, vowing to "smash" The Shield with his pack, and saying Raw is "his yard now" - adding insult to the injuries sustained by Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and a recently returned Dean Ambrose last night.

The Monster Among Men said the worst is yet to come and hinted that his alliance with the new Raw Tag Team Champions is not a one-off.

Not the best of weeks for the Shield.
The Shield made a few enemies on Raw

What's next?

Braun Strowman has cashed in his Money In The Bank contract for a shot at Roman Reigns' Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell with Ziggler and McIntyre set to join him to face The Shield in a six-man Tag Team Match at Super Show-Down, so you can bet there's a lot more to come!

Who do you want to emerge from Hell in a Cell as champion - Reigns or Strowman? Let us know in the comments.

Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
