WWE News: Braun Strowman issues warning as he vows to "smash" The Shield

The Shield and Braun Strowman have history

What's the story?

The ending of last night's Monday Night Raw saw The Shield get a taste of their own medicine when a good portion of the Raw roster surrounded and ambushed The Hounds of Justice, laying them out to end the show - and one Superstar has threatened to end The Shield for good, The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman.

In case you didn't know...

Last night's Raw kicked off with The Shield being arrested after they came to the ring to confront the newly formed alliance of Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, with the reasoning for the arrest being that the Hounds of Justice incited a riot, which saw the entire Raw roster trying to separate the six men.

The trio of Rollins, Ambrose and Reigns, though, would not let being charged with a litany of crimes stop them from returning to the red brand later in the night with a stolen police van as their vehicle to save Finn Balor from the wrath of Ziggler, Strowman and McIntyre. But their heroics would be halted very quickly, as you can see below.

The heart of the matter

Braun Strowman has taken to Twitter in a furore, vowing to "smash" The Shield with his pack, and saying Raw is "his yard now" - adding insult to the injuries sustained by Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and a recently returned Dean Ambrose last night.

The worst is yet to come!!!!! Cause all you have done is woken a sleeping giant and filled him with terrible resolve!!!! #MondayNightRaw is my YARD now!!!!! I am the HAMMER and with my pack we will smash the shield!!! — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) September 4, 2018

The Monster Among Men said the worst is yet to come and hinted that his alliance with the new Raw Tag Team Champions is not a one-off.

The Shield made a few enemies on Raw

What's next?

Braun Strowman has cashed in his Money In The Bank contract for a shot at Roman Reigns' Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell with Ziggler and McIntyre set to join him to face The Shield in a six-man Tag Team Match at Super Show-Down, so you can bet there's a lot more to come!

