Kansas City Chiefs draft picks 2024: Full list of Chiefs selections

In a season where everyone doubted them, the Kansas City Chiefs again won the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes once again propelled his team to the finish line, and now they begin their quest to become the first-ever NFL team to three-peat as Super Bowl champions.

The Chiefs had a good offseason, as they kept Chris Jones and brought in Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown. The team did lose L'Jarius Sneed as he was traded to the Tennessee Titans, but general manager Brett Veach can fill that hole on the roster via the draft.

The Chiefs have seven picks in this year's draft, and since the team has a proven record of drafting well in the last few years, expect the reigning Super Bowl champions to have another great draft.

For the 2024 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs have these picks to use:

Round 1, Pick 32 ( Traded up to acquire 28th overall pick from the Bills)

Round 2, Pick 64

Round 3, Pick 95

Round 4, Pick 131

Round 5, Pick 159

Round 5, Pick 173

Round 6, Pick 221

Kansas City Chiefs draft picks 2024: Round 1

Xavier Worthy: NFL: Combine

The Kansas City Chiefs traded up to get the 28th overall pick from the Buffalo Bills and used it to draft wide receiver Xavier Worthy. The 20-year-old shattered the 40-yard dash timing record in this year's combine when he ran 4.21 and he can be used in a similar role to Tyreek Hill.

Worthy who played for Texas in college had 75 receptions for 1014 yards and four touchdowns before declaring for the draft. The Chiefs added Marquise Brown in free agency, but the uncertainty around Rashee Rice's potential suspension might have resulted in the franchise adding another wide receiver.

Kansas City Chiefs draft picks 2024: Round 2

Kansas City Chiefs draft picks 2024: Round 3

Kansas City Chiefs draft picks 2024: Round 4

Kansas City Chiefs draft picks 2024: Round 5

Kansas City Chiefs draft picks 2024: Round 6

Editor's note: This article will be updated as and when the picks are announced.