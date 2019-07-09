WWE News: Braun Strowman to return from injury at Extreme Rules in a stipulations match

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 1.00K // 09 Jul 2019, 06:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Braun Strowman suffered an injury recently

What's the story?

Braun Strowman might have been 'injured' but the 'Monster Among Men' is like no other. Among rumours of a ruptured spleen and a separated pelvis, Braun Strowman is set to return to a WWE ring once again to face Bobby Lashley at the most Extreme pay-per-view of WWE's year.

During this week's episode of WWE RAW, Braun Strowman will face Bobby Lashley at Extreme Rules in a Last Man Standing match.

In case you didn't know...

Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley saw quite an explosive start to WWE RAW last week when they destroyed the set and went to the background to a series of shocking explosions. It took everyone aback and both Superstars were reported to be seriously injured, not being able to leave the ring on their own strength.

Instead, they had to be carried away on stretchers to ambulances. It was reported that while Lashley had not suffered lasting injuries, Braun Strowman had a badly ruptured spleen and a separated pelvis.

The two Superstars had been in a feud for a while in previous weeks, taking part in arm-wrestling competitions and tug of wars.

The heart of the matter

WWE announced during this week's episode of WWE RAW that the 'Monster Among Men' Braun Strowman will be facing Bobby Lashley at Extreme Rules in a Last Man Standing match.

Given that neither men were able to make it to their feet last week after they went through the set of WWE RAW, this seems to be a suitable stipulation, also indicating the level of brutality that can be expected at the Extreme Rules PPV.

What's next?

Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley will meet each other at the WWE Extreme Rules 2019 PPV in a Last Man Standing match. This might be the final time they meet, bringing their feud to a close.

Advertisement

Strowman might win in a dominating fashion, if recent rumours are to be believed of Paul Heyman wanting Strowman to go back to his monstrous roots.

ALSO READ: Braun Strowman to receive monstrous push