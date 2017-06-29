WWE News: Braun Strowman targets LaVar Ball, threatens to 'stomp' him

Braun Strowman did not like LaVar Ball's RAW appearance one bit.

Strowman clearly doesn’t like LaVar Ball

What’s the story?

Although he is in the midst of a feud with Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman has already set his sights on his next target- LaVar Ball. The Monster among Men took to Instagram to leave a comment on a picture of LaVar Ball being compared with reality TV star June Shannon. Strowman commented on the image stating that he wanted to “stomp” LaVar Ball out “in the middle of the ring”.

A screenshot of the post, which was published by WWE RAW commentator Corey Graves, can be seen below with the comment by Strowman (adamscherr99):

Strowman’s comment

In case you didn’t know...

LaVar Ball appeared on the 26th June 2017 episode of RAW alongside his (also Basketball playing) sons LaMelo Ball and Lonzo Ball to promote their sportswear company “Big Baller Brand”.

The trio was a part of a Miz TV segment, which became embroiled in controversy after LaMelo used the N-word on the microphone twice. WWE was quick to issue a statement on the incident shortly thereafter. Several WWE Superstars have since reacted to the appearance as well as the controversy.

The heart of the matter

WWE RAW announcer Corey Graves posted an image with a picture of June Shannon, star of the American Reality TV series “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” juxtaposed against a screenshot of the eccentric mannerisms of LaVar Ball on Monday Night RAW.

Graves captioned the image with: “Am I the only one who drew this comparison last night?”

Braun Strowman, whose real name is Adam Scherr, took the comments section of Graves’ post and stated: “Am I the only one who wanted to stomp him out in the middle of the ring”, implying that he felt infuriated enough with the segment to want to “stomp” LaVar Ball.

What’s next?

It is unclear whether or not LaVar Ball and his sons would ever be appearing on WWE television again. Although rumours prior to their appearance had stated that the Ball family were supposed to make several appearances with the WWE, those plans may have been shelved for the time being following the controversy.

As far as Strowman is concerned, he will be taking on Roman Reigns in an Ambulance Match at WWE’s Great Balls of Fire Pay Per View on 9th July 2017 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Author’s take

I personally feel very indifferent about the segment as well as future appearances about the Ball trio and as a fan of the WWE, I would prefer if they were kept off WWE television.

