WWE News: Bray Wyatt addresses Hell in a Cell title shot rumors on RAW

Rohit Nath // 03 Sep 2019, 08:32 IST

What an episode!

Firefly Fun House returns

The much-anticipated Firefly Fun House officially returned on the 2nd September episode of Monday Night RAW. It was only announced hours before the show that Bray Wyatt would be having another edition of the show - the first since WWE SummerSlam 2019.

It was a rather interesting episode where he directly addressed the rumours about his appearance at Hell in a Cell.

What's the rumour?

If you're not aware, Hell in a Cell next month takes place at Sacremento. The host venue, Golden 1 Arena, put out a tweet with regards to the main event, advertising that Bray Wyatt will be challenging either Seth Rollins or Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship

Braun Strowman even replied to the tweet, welcoming the challenge.

If the student has to teach the teacher then so be it!!!! He can get these hands like anybody else. #LetTheGamesBegin #MyDoorsOpenComeOnIn — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) August 28, 2019

Bray Wyatt responded to him as well, reminding him that neither he nor Rollins has ever beaten him before.

The rumours addressed on RAW

As usual, Bray Wyatt had yet another fantastic showing on the latest edition of Firefly Fun House. It practically addressed the rumours directly, with Bray Wyatt talking to a puppet Vince McMahon about the dollar signs in a match against Braun Strowman or Seth Rollins at WWE Hell in a Cell 2019. You can watch a part of the episode below.

Wyatt mentioned how both Rollins & Strowman took something very "dear" to him in the past after he sarcastically apologized to Finn Balor. He also called the tag team champions "Selfish" and not capable of teamwork, something that he has learned to embrace (all while the Ramblin' Rabbit held up a "HELP" sign).

Wyatt ended it by saying "See you in hell" before his signature phrase "Let me in".

So what's the deal with Wyatt and Hell in a Cell?

Unless it's WWE simply fuelling the fire with those rumours, then you can fully expect Wyatt to be there at Hell in a Cell, perhaps even challenging for the title.