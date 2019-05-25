WWE News: Bray Wyatt apologizes to AEW star ahead of Double or Nothing

Bray Wyatt

What's the story?

Former WWE Champion, Bray Wyatt has been the center of attention in the WWE for quite some time now, mostly due to the recent spooky episodes of the Firefly Funhouse.

Wyatt, who has now taken the entire WWE Universe by storm just by cutting a few on-screen promos, has sent a message to AEW star Chris Jericho ahead of Double or Nothing.

In case you didn't know...

Former six-time WWE World Champion, Chris Jericho is currently signed with All Elite Wrestling and will be making his debut for the promotion in less than 24 hours, as he prepares himself for a highly anticipated rematch against Kenny Omega.

Omega and Jericho initially squared off at NJPW: Wrestle Kingdom 13 when the former defended his IWGP US Championship against Y2J in what was described as one of the two main events of the evening (despite the match being the co-main), prior to the IWGP Heavyweight Championship match between Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito.

The heart of the matter

Ahead of the highly awaited AEW: Double or Nothing show, Bray Wyatt has now decided to send a very interesting message to Chris Jericho, as the man who was formerly known as 'The Eater of Worlds' took to social media and apologized to Y2J for the strife he once put him and his family through.

Wyatt also thanked Jericho for the memories and claimed that it was indeed their match from NXT that eventually went on to put NXT in the limelight.

I want to apologize formally to @IAmJericho for the strife I once put him and his family through. And thank him for the memories🐍. Lest we forget that it was a match between him and my old body that put NXT in the limelight! Yowie Wowie!!



What do ya say maaaan?

Friends forever? — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 24, 2019

What's next?

Bray Wyatt is currently waiting to make his return to in-ring action and shouldn't be too far off from it, given the fact that the Firefly Fun House is currently in full swing.

As far as Chris Jericho is concerned, the former WWE Champion is now focused towards his upcoming match against Kenny Omega, which is something you shouldn't miss out on!