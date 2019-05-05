×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Bray Wyatt asks fans to solve a puzzle, sends Twitter into frenzy

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
688   //    05 May 2019, 09:50 IST

The new Bray Wyatt
The new Bray Wyatt

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt recently posted a tweet, asking the WWE Universe to solve a puzzle.

The game has sent Twitter into a frenzy, and no one has succeeded yet in solving the puzzle.


In case you didn't know...

Two weeks ago, Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE in a completely new avatar. The new Bray Wyatt is a children's show host, always has a smile on his face, but seems to have a dark side to his new persona.


This new gimmick has turned many eyes and the fans are hooked to the character. Apparently, WWE's sponsors and shareholders tried to convince WWE to cancel the gimmick, stating that it's too dark to be a children's show host. WWE decided to do otherwise, and run with the character. Wyatt went on to respond to the shareholders on Twitter.

Also read: Another WWE Superstar debuts new look


The heart of the matter

Bray Wyatt recently took to Twitter and posted a tweet, asking the fans to play a game. The game asks them to go back and watch Bray's past promos. Apparently, Wyatt did 8 consecutive backstage promos in 2015, where one sentence didn't belong in every single one of them! Bray stated that those 8 sentences make a coherent secret message together, and no one has found it till date.

Wyatt finished off the tweet by stating that the first fan to get the message will win a prize.


Interestingly, a bunch of fans managed to come up with possible solutions to the puzzle. Here's one answer that seems like it could possibly be the one, although Wyatt has yet to confirm whether it is the right solution.

Advertisement


What's next?

This puzzle has added another interesting layer to Bray Wyatt's already mysterious persona. Hopefully, Bray confirms one of the answers to be correct, or goes on to provide the solution himself, in case Twiterrati fails to crack the code.

Can you solve the puzzle? 

Tags:
WWE Raw Bray Wyatt
Advertisement
5 reasons why the WWE gave Bray Wyatt a new gimmick 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bray Wyatt speaks out on his Firefly Fun House segment
RELATED STORY
3 possible feuds for the New Bray Wyatt
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bray Wyatt reacts to shareholder backlash to new gimmick
RELATED STORY
5 biggest WWE backstage secrets that Bray Wyatt revealed
RELATED STORY
Why Bray Wyatt's new gimmick is good news for WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bray Wyatt returns with an unexpected demented new gimmick
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Bray Wyatt was repackaged & the Firefly Fun House was introduced 
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who could join Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House
RELATED STORY
5 Storylines to bring Bray Wyatt back into the WWE roster 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us