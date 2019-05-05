WWE News: Bray Wyatt asks fans to solve a puzzle, sends Twitter into frenzy

The new Bray Wyatt

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt recently posted a tweet, asking the WWE Universe to solve a puzzle.

The game has sent Twitter into a frenzy, and no one has succeeded yet in solving the puzzle.

Two weeks ago, Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE in a completely new avatar. The new Bray Wyatt is a children's show host, always has a smile on his face, but seems to have a dark side to his new persona.

This new gimmick has turned many eyes and the fans are hooked to the character. Apparently, WWE's sponsors and shareholders tried to convince WWE to cancel the gimmick, stating that it's too dark to be a children's show host. WWE decided to do otherwise, and run with the character. Wyatt went on to respond to the shareholders on Twitter.

Bray Wyatt recently took to Twitter and posted a tweet, asking the fans to play a game. The game asks them to go back and watch Bray's past promos. Apparently, Wyatt did 8 consecutive backstage promos in 2015, where one sentence didn't belong in every single one of them! Bray stated that those 8 sentences make a coherent secret message together, and no one has found it till date.

Wyatt finished off the tweet by stating that the first fan to get the message will win a prize.

Fun game time!



Bet you didn’t know that in 2015 I did 8 consecutive (backstage) promos where one sentence didn’t belong in each of them. But together they make up a secret message, no one ever found it. 😞



You guys never look hard enough.



First one to get it wins a prize! — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 4, 2019

Interestingly, a bunch of fans managed to come up with possible solutions to the puzzle. Here's one answer that seems like it could possibly be the one, although Wyatt has yet to confirm whether it is the right solution.

It's time for you to go home

It's coming

Limbo is no place for a soul like yours

The Angel with the burnt wings cometh

And the Angel with the burnt wings is waving you on home

Before fate calls them by name

It's such a tragedy what happened to you

Do I have your attention now? — Declan Brady (@DeclanBrady19) May 5, 2019

This puzzle has added another interesting layer to Bray Wyatt's already mysterious persona. Hopefully, Bray confirms one of the answers to be correct, or goes on to provide the solution himself, in case Twiterrati fails to crack the code.

