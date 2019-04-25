WWE News: Bray Wyatt reacts to shareholder backlash to new gimmick

Wyatt in his comeback promo

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt recently took to Twitter to respond to rumors of WWE's shareholders not being thrilled with his gimmick.

Wyatt posted a message stating that he loves the shareholders, followed by a string of hashtags.

In case you didn't know...

This past Monday on Raw, the wrestling world watched in utter confusion, as Bray Wyatt delivered one of the most bizarre promos of all time. The former 'Eater of the Worlds' came back as a children's show host, although he did showcase some of the mannerisms his previous persona used to display.

Wyatt stated that he was a very bad man once, and promised that he will never go back to being the same again. To solidify his claim, Wyatt took a chainsaw and decapitated his life-sized cardboard figure with it. The same vignette was shown on SmackDown Live.

The heart of the matter

Brad Shephard from "Oh You Didn't Know" had recently reported that WWE's stockholders and sponsors wanted the company to ditch the gimmick. He added that WWE has decided to move ahead with the character and we would certainly be seeing more of this strange new persona of Wyatt.

Bray was quick to notice the stockholder backlash towards his character, and he responded to them via an incredibly light-hearted tweet.

Wyatt wrote that he loves the stockholders, and added that he loves everyone else. This was followed by a bunch of hashtags.

What's next?

It seems that Bray Wyatt has gotten quite comfortable with his new gimmick and is enjoying this new character. It would be interesting to see how far Wyatt can take this new persona.

What was your reaction to watching Bray Wyatt's comeback promo on Monday Night Raw? Sound off in the comment section!