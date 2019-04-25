WWE Rumours: WWE pressured to ditch Bray Wyatt's new gimmick

Will Bray Wyatt's new character be canned?

What's the story?

Bray Wyatt unveiled his new character this week, which can only be described as Pee Wee Herman's Playhouse meets Adult Swim-type horror and it was in large part a success. Not only did it gain an astronomical amount of responses from the WWE Universe after the segment aired, but it also promised some pretty interesting possibilities for the future!

Unfortunately for the WWE Universe, the gimmick might be dead in the water due to a rumour that the company is facing pressure to ditch the character entirely. With that in mind, this would consequently leave Bray Wyatt without a character and the company without their most talked about segment of the year, while leaving the audience without the privilege of seeing what happens next with this!

In case you didn't know...

Bray has been off television for the better part of a year now and naturally, WWE fans have been dying to see The Eater of Worlds make his long-awaited return. In all honesty, the reason for his lengthy absence is unknown after an injury in 2018, though some believe it had to do with his affair and failure to make child support payments.

Another big problem was the fact that the Wyatt character was so worn out beyond repair, losing a lot of its effectiveness due to constant defeats. If nothing else, being repackaged as a creepy children's show host is probably the best thing that could have happened to Bray, although there's apparently been some pushback happening with the Firefly Fun House.

The Heart of The Matter.

According to Brad Shepard of the "Oh, you didn't know" wrestling show podcast, the company considered dropping the gimmick altogether after feedback on Tuesday morning from bigwig shareholders and sponsors voicing their opinion on it.

Apparently, they didn't like the whole cult leader of children vibe. "I was also told that there were plenty of people who loved it, and as we saw on SmackDown Live the vignette aired again, so it looks like WWE is moving forward with the idea."

If true, it appears as though they will maintain the gimmick - especially after airing on both shows this week. If they ultimately do decide to cancel it, it's at the expense of a lot of wasted potential and Bray himself after a sustained period sidelined.

What's next?

Whether the Firefly Fun House airs next week or not after this rumour is anyone's else and will be dependent on which advice Vince McMahon listens to, but it's not as though Wyatt and the creative team didn't put in the time on this one.

It's obvious they have created another good persona that Bray can absolutely thrive in, but with the potential it has, the company needs to give it time to grow into what it really could be in future.