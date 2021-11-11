Bray Wyatt's creative freedom in WWE disclosed

Former WWE star Bray Wyatt had a lot of creative freedom in WWE, as per Jason Baker, an SFX makeup artist who worked with Wyatt.

Baker has worked with several WWE stars apart from Wyatt. Triple H and the members of the now-defunct RETRIBUTION faction have also worked with Baker.

In an interview with the Gimme A Hull Yeah podcast, Baker stated that all ideas had to be approved by WWE, but the company did give him and Wyatt creative freedom:

"WWE did give Bray and I a lot of creative freedom but also, a lot of times, everything had to be approved. There were little tweaks and changes and things like that. At the end of the day, whoever is footing the bill is the one who gets (final say). If we’re working for WWE and creating a mask for them, it’s safety first. The big thing we have to do is make sure that it’s comfortable, durable, and they can see out of it." (H/T Fightful)

Baker said the stars needed to see out of the masks as safety is paramount. The SFX artist also created Triple H's crown, which he wore at WrestleMania 30.

Bray Wyatt's new project after WWE

Baker recently announced that he and Wyatt are working on a new film project later this month:

"He’s a phenomenal collaborator, he’s become a really good friend, and we’re actually – you’re the first person that we’re publicly telling about. We’re starting a film at the end of the month."

The former WWE Champion, who was released by WWE in July this year, has yet to sign with a new promotion. He has teased various moves since his release, but nothing has materialized yet.

