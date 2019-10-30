WWE News: Bray Wyatt gets a crazy new tattoo

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 716 // 30 Oct 2019, 00:01 IST

Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt has unveiled a crazy new tattoo of his on Twitter. The WWE Superstar posted a picture of it with the caption “Let's go to war”, just days before he goes one-on-one against Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Title at Crown Jewel.

The ink was done by Kyle A. Scarborough, who works at The Washington Tattoo Collective. The artist also works as an illustrator with WWE and was the one who helped Wyatt create the Firefly Fun House, his mask and the puppets.

Let’s go to war pic.twitter.com/q8HkRE4gZ8 — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 28, 2019

Kyle had spoken about his involvement in the Firefly Fun House to FOX4 last week. He said:

“He had an idea for a character he was still in the works of, I guess, pitching to WWE Creative, and he outlined his ideas and his concepts. From there, I made a piece of concept art. It's pretty much as simple as that.”

“All of this has been his idea, from the character to the (Firefly) Fun House, the puppets, the fiend, the mask. What we're seeing now, Bray is nothing short of a creative genius.”

What next for Bray Wyatt?

The Fiend Bray Wyatt is set to take on Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel this Thursday for the WWE Universal Championship. The two squared off at Hell In A Cell as well, but the match did not have a result and Rollins retained the title.

The match at Crown Jewel is Falls Count Anywhere with an added stipulation that states the match cannot be stopped for any reason. The pay-per-view airs live from Riyad, Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Wyatt is not expected to come out the winner as he has been drafted to SmackDown already. The Universal Title is on Monday Night RAW, and WWE cannot afford to have their top show without the main title.

