WWE News: Bray Wyatt gets into weird Twitter exchange with NXT UK star

The Fiend

NXT UK Superstar Noam Dar recently got into quite a long Twitter exchange with WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt. It began when Wyatt put up a tweet appreciating the movie, "Don't Mess With The Zohan", garnering a response from Dar. This reply kick-started an amusing exchange between the two.

Dar and Wyatt's careers so far...

Noam Dar came to WWE as a participant in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament. He had a strong showing in the tournament, and was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Zack Sabre Jr. Last year, Dar made his way to NXT UK and challenged Pete Dunne for the NXT UK title. He failed to win the title, and later turned heel by berating the cruiserweights on NXT UK.

Wyatt, meanwhile, is no stranger to the WWE Universe. He was repackaged in a completely different gimmick after WrestleMania 35, and brought back as The Fiend on an episode of Monday Night Raw.

This mysterious, sinister persona became a huge hit among the fans, and Wyatt is being advertised for a Universal title match at Hell in a Cell. He has also gotten incredibly active on social media, and regularly gets into Twitter exchanges with fellow WWE Superstars. Wyatt makes it a point to apologize to anyone he hurts inside the squared circle, via his official Twitter handle.

The weird exchange

When Wyatt posted a tweet stating that "Don’t Mess With The Zohan" is an underrated movie, Dar replied by threatening to throw eggs on the Firefly Funhouse windows, if Wyatt doesn't stop "robbing his patter".

Wyatt indicated that he doesn't know who Dar is, to which the latter responded by saying that he has met Sister Abigail. Wyatt fired back by posting a picture of Dar with Alicia Fox (both Superstars were involved in a storyline earlier on in Dar's career), and stated that she isn't Abigail. The exchange continued further, and you can check it out in its entirety via this link.

I’ll egg yer firefly fun hoose windows if you keep robbing my patter ya Adam Sandler loving fiend & you can pass that on — SUPERNOVA11 (@NoamDar) September 12, 2019

Naw but I’ve met Abigail out plenty of times and she’s a much better laugh than you — SUPERNOVA11 (@NoamDar) September 12, 2019

