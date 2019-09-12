WWE News: Former Superstar unhappy with Sasha Banks over her new nickname

Sasha Banks

Former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan recently appeared on the latest edition of the WINC podcast, and talked about Sasha Banks calling herself the blueprint of the Women's division. Morgan seemed upset with this and stated that she could have just messaged him before using the moniker.

Banks returns with a new look

On the Raw after SummerSlam 2019, Sasha Banks made her long-anticipated return to WWE TV, turning heel in the process. Banks attacked an injured Natalya, and then unleashed a series of chair shots on Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Banks also revealed her new look, and is now sporting blue hair. A few weeks ago, Banks posted a photo on Twitter, referring to herself as "the Blueprint". On the latest edition of Monday Night Raw, Banks was referred to as "The Blueprint" by Michael Cole.

Morgan is upset over Banks using "The Blueprint" moniker

Former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan has used the moniker of "The Blueprint" for over 15 years. He didn't seem too thrilled with Banks using the name without talking about it with him.

On the latest edition of the WINC podcast, Morgan spoke about the same. Morgan also stated that 50% of the WWE roster has told Banks that she should have asked him before using the name. He added that if he ever wants to make a comeback, he can't use the moniker because Sasha is using it now.

Here’s the thing, it’s cool that she wants to use it but she could’ve easily DMed me and said "hey dude I have blue hair now I want to use the blueprint." You just do the common courtesy thing.

I know for a fact that 50% of the roster has already told her that she should've asked me.

But if I ever want to comeback out of retirement and wrestle I can’t use the blueprint because Sasha is using it now.

And it’s not like she doesn’t know me, the girl works out at the same gym I do here in Orlando. There’s a poster hanging in the gym of me that says “Blueprint” Matt Morgan.

