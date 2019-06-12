×
WWE News: Bray Wyatt hits back at critics, Chris Jericho responds

Danny Hart
ANALYST
News
904   //    12 Jun 2019, 17:48 IST

Bray Wyatt is the host of 'Firefly Fun House'
Bray Wyatt is the host of 'Firefly Fun House'

What's the story?

Following the latest edition of 'Firefly Fun House' on WWE Raw, Bray Wyatt has warned his critics that he should never be doubted and he has promised that what he does from now on "will change everything".

In case you didn't know…

Some of the most entertaining segments on WWE programming over the last two months have involved Bray Wyatt, whose career has been revitalised since he returned to our screens after WrestleMania 35 as the host of ‘Firefly Fun House’.

Joined by puppets Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch and Rambling Rabbit, the former WWE champion initially told viewers that he has changed his ways and he is no longer the “bad man” that he used to be.

However, as the weeks have progressed, he has shown a darker side to his character, notably when he donned a creepy mask and introduced an alter-ego known as “The Fiend”.

The most recent edition of ‘Firefly Fun House’ was jokingly criticised by Bully Ray, formerly known as Bubba Ray Dudley in WWE, as he questioned why WWE allowed Wyatt to “smash Rambling Rabbit’s brains out” when they would not let him use the word “bully” in 2015-16.

The heart of the matter

Bray Wyatt has taken to Twitter to give the following warning to his doubters:

“I want to make you smile. I’m glad I have. But please don’t be silly enough to forget what I can do, when I want to. When will you all learn to never doubt me? What we do from now on will change everything. Promise. Ive had too much time to think. No mistakes.”

He added that he is no longer afraid now that he has “Fiend”:

“Too much time, with too many critics rambling on about what I am capable of. You will see. This time is different. I’m not afraid anymore. I have Fiend now. And Fiend is ready. Yowie Wowie I’ll pray for you. XOXO Bray.”

AEW’s Chris Jericho even got involved, tweeting the following message to Wyatt:

"Blah blah blah. Stop talking and start walking ...like only you can!"

What's next?

Bray Wyatt is not being advertised for any WWE appearances in the near future, so it appears that the pre-recorded ‘Firefly Fun House’ segments are set to continue in the coming weeks.

WWE Raw Chris Jericho Bray Wyatt
