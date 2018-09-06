WWE News: Bray Wyatt makes a cryptic Tweet; hints at gimmick change?

Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt has been missing from action ever since he and his former tag team partner Matt Hardy failed to regain the tag team championships a couple of weeks back.

As Matt seems to have taken the role of a producer backstage, it was heavily rumored that Bray Wyatt will be in line for a singles push soon.

The Eater of Worlds took to Twitter to post a cryptic message lately.

Bray Wyatt had joined forces with former arch nemesis Matt Hardy when he helped Hardy win the Andre The Giant Battle Royal at the Wrestlemania 34 pre-show.

The duo then named themselves the Deleters of Worlds and took the tag team division by storm, quickly capturing the RAW Tag Team Championships. The team lost these belts to Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel and even though they got another shot at the titles in a rematch, they failed to capitalize on the opportunity.

Bray Wyatt has not been seen on TV since then and there are rumblings that the former WWE Champion will be returning soon with a slight change in his gimmick.

Bray Wyatt has a history of sending out cryptic tweets and he once again sent out a rather ambiguous tweet from his account:

i was hindered,



sicK, abused and abandoned



he showed me eden



a god I can seLL



it was always here



fix everyThing mr. mercy



beHold my childrEn, a Master reborn



this time jAh, we change the worLd



who are we?



wait for me



do you see?



Lucid#ResurrectWyatt — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) September 5, 2018

Although it is still unclear as to when Bray Wyatt might return on RAW, it sure that the former head of the Wyatt Family will keep his presence intact when it comes to the world of social media.

We sure hope that Bray Wyatt is able to return as soon as possible!

What did you decipher from this absurd message given by Bray Wyatt? Do you think he will be returning soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

