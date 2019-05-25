WWE News: Bray Wyatt once again sends a message to former Shield members

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 535 // 25 May 2019, 06:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bray Wyatt

What's next?

In recent weeks, Bray Wyatt has slowly transitioned himself into the spookiest man in all of Professional Wrestling, all thanks to the popular Firefly Funhouse which Wyatt himself has been hosting on a daily basis on Monday Night Raw.

Wyatt, recently sent a message to former AEW star Chris Jericho, however, Y2J wasn't the only one, as the former WWE Champion has now decided to once again send a message to former Shield members Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

In case you didn't know...

Following the departure of Dean Ambrose from the WWE, The Shield, once and for all, officially bid adieu to the WWE Universe and ever since then there have been several speculations regarding the fact on which WWE Superstar could possibly replace 'The Lunatic Fringe' in The Shield.

Former Wyatt Family member Braun Strowman has been occasionally teaming up with Rollins and Reigns, however, a few weeks prior, Strowman's former on-screen mentor Bray Wyatt offered to replace Dean Ambrose in The Shield as well.

Wyatt, who has been sending very interesting tweets in recent weeks, tweeted out apologizing to both members of The Shield and stated that if Reigns and Rollins ever needed a third member for The Shield, then Wyatt will always be down for it.

The heart of the matter

Having apologized to Chris Jericho ahead of AEW: Double or Nothing, Bray Wyatt seemingly followed it up with yet another tweet in regards to Jericho, only this time the former WWE Champion also addressed both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, once again.

Wyatt noted in his latest tweet that he is still anxiously waiting for an official reply from Reigns and Rollins and further claimed that it is very hard for him. Lastly, Wyatt ended the tweet claiming that he is sick worried for both Reigns and Rollins.

Also @IAmJericho,



If you see @WWERomanReigns or @WWERollins tell them I’m still waiting on their reply....anxiously.



It’s hard for me.



I’m pretty much worried sick about them. 😇 — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 24, 2019

What's next?

Bray Wyatt is yet to make his in-ring return, however, with Wyatt constantly sending messages to Reigns and Rollins, is there a possible chance that we somehow get to witness a feud between the remaining members of The Shield going head-to-head against a revitalized Bray Wyatt? Only time will tell!