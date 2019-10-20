WWE News: Bray Wyatt ponders what it means to be a villain

The Fiend

One of the more controversial situations of late has been the feud between Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins. The ending to their Hell in a Cell match infuriated a lot of fans but the storyline has still been playing out before our eyes.

In the last episode of the Firefly Fun House, Rollins found the locale and ended up burning the entire set down. That action has some people feeling that Wyatt is the face in the feud while Rollins has often acted more recently like the heel. Wyatt pondered what it meant to be a villain today on Twitter.

Beginning of The Fiend

When Wyatt's new character debuted, he was clearly a heel after attacking the likes of Finn Balor, Mick Foley and Jerry Lawler. But due to the layers of the character and the work that Wyatt has put into it, the fans have started to cheer for The Fiend.

Wyatt did begin to torment Seth Rollins in the same fashion in which he bothered other Superstars. Once they squared off for the first time at Hell in a Cell, however, things changed. Wyatt's character came off as the resilient babyface whereas Rollins came off as the heel that would do anything to win. After his Firefly Fun House was burned down by the Kingslayer, Wyatt took to Twitter to offer his own take on heroes and villains.

People are constantly trying to burn everything around me. It leads me to ponder.... what truly makes someone a villain? A hero? Maybe everyone is bad deep down? Maybe revenge makes you a martyr? Fight fire with gasoline. Let’s burn baby. pic.twitter.com/ZexJ98jwFI — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 19, 2019

Fight fire with fire

The WWE Universe's response to The Fiend has altered the WWE's original plan for the Universal Championship feud. Rollins was meant to come out as the valiant babyface who literally vanquished a demon (or Fiend). But due to the overwhelming support for the Fiend, it has hindered the storyline's development.

Because Rollins burned the Fun House down, people have seen it as the act of a heel. Even Wyatt seemed confused with Rollins' actions, asking the champion "why are you doing this to me?" It truly seemed like Wyatt had no idea as to why Rollins was hurting him.

Is Rollins living long enough to become the villain of the story? Are fans also upset because the Firefly Fun House was Wyatt's safe space? Whatever the case is, it appears that Wyatt's response will be to pour gasoline on the fire at Crown Jewel.

