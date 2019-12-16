WWE News: Bray Wyatt reacts to Daniel Bryan's return at TLC

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 16 Dec 2019, 10:20 IST

The Fiend and Bray Wyatt

WWE TLC featured the much-anticipated clash between The Miz and Bray Wyatt. This was the first time since his return that the WWE Universal Champion stepped out of his Firefly Fun House and entered the squared circle. Wyatt seemed pretty happy to be in front of the fans and he was enjoying the moment despite the assault from The Miz.

The offense from The A-Lister did little to no harm to Bray and he eventually picked up the win following two Sister Abigails. Post-match, The Fiend showed up on the titantron and forced Bray Wyatt to continue the attack on The Miz. He would then grab a giant mallet to decimate the former WWE Champion but couldn't use it owing to the surprise return of Daniel Bryan.

WWE TLC 2019

Daniel Bryan immediately took out the WWE Universal Champion with a running knee and forced him to retreat. Bryan was sporting a new look on TLC, showcasing the effects of his latest altercation with The Fiend. Although Bray Wyatt didn't comment on the ambush during the show but he took to Twitter to send a message to Daniel Bryan and The Miz.

Wyatt mentioned that he was excited to be face-to-face with Daniel Bryan but the former WWE Champion ruined the moment. He praised The Miz for his valiant efforts and at the same time, warned everyone that The Fiend is coming.

Dear Daniel Bryan,



Nobody likes a bully.



I was SOOOO excited to see you!😞



PS: The Miz is tough



PPS: HE’s coming for you all☠️☠️☠️ — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 16, 2019

PPPS: Bray looked jacked.



Pass it on — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 16, 2019

It remains to be seen how Daniel Bryan and The Miz react to the comments made by the WWE Universal Champion.