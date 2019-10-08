WWE News: Bray Wyatt reacts to fan backlash after Hell In A Cell

Bray Wyatt

Last night's WWE Hell In A Cell PPV ended up taking a lot of flak from the WWE Universe for the finish to the Universal title Hell In A Cell Match between Seth Rollins and The Fiend. Bray Wyatt later took to Twitter and posted a GIF in response to the fan backlash, hinting that he doesn't care much about the same.

Rollins meets The Fiend inside the cell

After Seth Rollins defeated Braun Strowman in the main event of Clash of Champions, The Fiend appeared on the ramp and attacked The Beastslayer. This kicked off a long string of incidents involving these two men. The Fiend kept hounding Rollins for weeks on end. The two even wrestled matches on live shows while WWE was touring Canada. These matches saw The Fiend completely no-selling Seth Rollins' finisher, the Stomp.

Last night, these two Superstars met inside Hell In A Cell. In addition to the red cell being brought back, a bunch of red lights was shining down on the structure, making for an eerie experience. Wyatt no-sold several Stomps, and Seth Rollins finally put him down by attacking him with a sledgehammer. This prompted the referee to stop the match, leading to a loud chorus of boos. Seth Rollins later almost got into an altercation with a fan who was taunting him, but the referees kept him contained.

Wyatt reacts to the aftermath of the match

The WWE Universe expressed its disappointment with the PPV on social media, and the reaction caught the eye of Bray Wyatt. Wyatt posted a gif from his official Twitter account, indicating that he isn't too concerned with the aftermath of the show. The tweet resulted in fans responding to Wyatt in droves, with some sympathizing with him, while others bashing the show's booking. Check out Wyatt's tweet below:

WWE did mention about what happened at Hell in A cell on tonight's Monday Night RAW. it would be interesting to see if the feud would be continuing given that the draft is on the horizon.

